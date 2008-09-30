Barack's talking to the camera again! With the markets in crisis, the Obama campaign this morning unveilled a new ad featuring the Illinois Senator addressing voters face-to-face about taxes and the economy.

Some thoughts:

-Likeability? Yes. If he's staring at us for two long televisual minutes--OK, probably two long streaming-video minutes in most people's cases--we'd better find it pleasant. Obama sounds authoritative and nice and grown-up. Kind of like a CEO in a corporate video.

-Connection to Current Crisis? Tenuous. Obama talks about stagnant wages and upper-income tax-cuts before declaring that "our economy’s in turmoil." But the ad says nothing about regulations and the like.