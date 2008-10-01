The 527 group Vets for Freedom is running a new ad accusing Barack Obama of skipping Senate votes and "voting against funding for our troops."

The organization, which has been around since 2006, calls itself "a nonpartisan organization established by combat veterans of the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. ... VFFPAC will support those who support victory--that is our only litmus test." [Bolding theirs] That means about what you'd expect: They've cut ads helping Joe Lieberman and Democratic Representative Jim Marshall of Georgia, in addition to numerous Republicans.

Veterans For Freedom was the pro-war point group lobbying Congress during the 2007 debates over Iraq funding, and it's already aired several anti-Obama ads this year. (McCain buddies Lindsey Graham and Joe Lieberman were members of the group's honorary policy board until it the group became overtly anti-Obama in May 2008.)

According to NPR's Secret Money Project, the group received large donations from the conservative group Freedom's Watch, as well as major Romney and Giuliani fundraisers. The group's executive director is a former McCain staffer, its former field director worked for the Bush-Cheney '04 campaign, and it was reportedly set up with help from former White House spokesman Taylor Gross.