Does anyone else find Palin's allusions to McCain weirdly totemic? She says "the maverick" the way characters on "Happy Days" refer to "the Fonz." As in:

I think that's why we need to send the maverick from the Senate and put him in the White House, and I'm happy to join him there.

And:

That's what John McCain has been known for in all these years. He has been the maverick. He has ruffled feathers.

It's a little bizarre.

--Noam Scheiber