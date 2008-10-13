The NYT has a hilarious, if utterly terrifying, profile today of Andy Martin, the guy who launched the web whisper campaign about Obama being a closet Muslim. What disturbs me most isn't that Martin was once barred from joining the Illinois state bar because of a psychiatric finding of "moderately severe character defect manifested by well-documented ideation with a paranoid flavor and a grandiose character." Nor is it that Martin has such a history of filing frivolous lawsuits that he has been banned from filing suit in any federal courthouse without prior approval. It's not even that Martin has a long, proud history of anti-semitic slurs including court filings featuring such jewels as: "Jews, historically and in daily living, act through clans and in wolf pack syndrome," and, even more colorfully, "I am able to understand how the Holocaust took place, and with every passing day feel less and less sorry that it did."

No, what troubles me most is this is the kind of political source Fox News is now showcasing in its election reporting.

They report. You decide.

--Michelle Cottle

