The politics of Nixonland proved very successful for the Republicans, if not for America. Of the ten Presidential elections between 1968 and 2004, Republicans won 7. The only two term Democrat elected in that period was hamstrung for three-quarters of his Presidency by a Republican Congress. In Nixonland conservatives mostly set the agenda and framed the debate. When Bill Clinton famously declared "the era of big government is over" in 1996 he was conceding the obvious -- in fact it had ended at least a decade earlier.

Nixonland was fought over by World War Two Veterans, and their children, the baby boomers. Among Bill Clinton's talents was a particular ability to understand Nixonland's rules, and in 1992, to win despite them Running as a "new kind of Democrat," Clinton grasped the need for Democrats to move to the center on crime and welfare. By the time he was re-elected in 1996, they had.

In retrospect Clinton's ability to take two of the hottest button issues away from Republicans began to signal the end of Nixonland, but it was not until 2006, when Democrats won 31 seats in the House and six in the Senate that the period that began with a Republican rout 40 years earlier came to an end.

Barack Obama's speech at the Democratic convention in 2004, where he proclaimed that "there's not a liberal America and a conservative America — there's the United States of America" was a direct challenge to Nixonland and demonstrated an early understanding that its politics were waning.

John McCain, raised in Nixonland, calls Senator Obama a socialist, trots out a plumber to stoke class and cultural resentments, and employs his Vice-President to question Obama's patriotism by linking him to terrorists. Nixonland 101 -- and if its rules still applied, Senator Obama would be in trouble.