Here's a White House memo with a headline and opening guaranteed to make your heart beat a little faster:
Ensuring A Smooth And Effective Presidential Transition
The Administration's Preparations for the Transition are Unprecedented in Scope and Depth
Today,
the Transition Coordinating Council (TCC) will meet for the second time,
continuing the Administration's comprehensive transition
efforts. ...
Obviously, I would have preferred that John McCain not make the race to succeed George W. so unsettling with his erractic behavior and his selection of an inexperienced, ethically challenged frontier diva as a runningmate. Still, it's comforting to receive periodic reminders that the Bushies are aggressively working to wrap things up and get the hell out.
--Michelle Cottle