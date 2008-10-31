From the November 4, 1996, edition of The New York Times:

Addressing cheering, flag-waving Republicans at events in Colorado, Nevada and California, Mr. Dole described his battle for the Presidency as an effort to return dignity and integrity to the White House and the nation.

[snip]

'All across America the polls are moving our way,'' he said gleefully, if vaguely, during a rally in front of Republican headquarters in San Diego. ''The undecided voters, the undecided voters and many Democrats have decided that character does count, character does count.