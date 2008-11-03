Why Palin's Policies Won't Help Special-needs Kids

Harold Pollack is a public health policy researcher at The University of Chicago's School of Social Service Administration, where he is faculty chair of the Center for Health Administration Studies.

Today's New York Times contains a poignant article, "In Palin, Families of Disabled Children See a Potential White House Friend." With her infant son's diagnosis of Down Syndrome, Governor Palin has joined a community of caregivers that crosses every social boundary. My wife Veronica and I belong to that same community. We care for Veronica's brother Vincent, who thrives despite medical challenges and cognitive disability arising from fragile X syndrome. As fellow travelers on this caregiving journey, we wish Palin the best. We admire the compassionate way she relates to many families. Yet we have a very different picture of what disabled children and their families need.

Ten days ago, Palin delivered a long-awaited policy speech regarding children with cognitive disabilities. She raised some serious education issues--notably supporting full-funding of the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), a proposal that's been posted for months on Barack Obama's website. Yet her speech demonstrated she has much to learn about what matters to children--and adults--living with disabilities.

Revealingly, Palin never discussed a central issue: How will people with disabilities get health care? The thousands of words in her speech didn't include "insurance." Nor did she utter "Social Security" or "Medicaid."