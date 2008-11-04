What's Grover Norquist Doing Today?

We asked a few politicos if they have any Election Day rituals or superstitions that they adhere to. Here's anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist.

During the day I write, because there's not too much else to do. In 2004 I got a call from Zogby at 2 p.m. telling me that Kerry is sweeping the country. I had an article due the next day, so I wrote about what happens now that Democrats control the White House. So, of course, I had to re-write that.

Normally, I also go out to a party at night. But this time, since my wife and I just adopted a child, I'll be putting in a car seat and getting the baby's room ready.

--Eric Zimmermann