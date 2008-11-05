Hume Swoons

In a reflection of the emotional power of his victory speech, Obama seems to have won over perhaps the biggest curmudgeonon in political punditry, the retiring Fox News anchor Brit Hume, a man who sometimes seems capable of telling a little girl the tooth fairy is a big fraud. Not tonight:

"Tonight is a night of victory and of hope, and all seems possible. It really seems possible that this remarkable man will be someone truly and remarkably different, who can lift us out of the partisan differences that divide us... who can change the atmosphere in Washington as his predecessor had hoped to do but could not.... What a story. What a night."

Also:

"Look at those kids, aren't they the best?"

Resistance is futile.

Fred Barnes, meanwhile, still has the deflated and slightly resentful air of a man who just lost his job.