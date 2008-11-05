Barack Obama, An American Story

Barack Obama's campaign began with lofty appeals to idealism, as he called upon supporters to build a movement that could change the way we relate to each other. It ended with a series of concrete, pedestrian promises, as Obama vowed to deliver jobs, health care, and lower prices at the pump.

But tonight in Chicago, standing before a crowd of cheering throngs in Grant Park, Obama rediscovered his former self. Conjuring up the old language of idealism, and reaching out to his vanquished opponent, Obama renewed his plea for unity and common purpose. "So let us summon a new spirit of patriotism," Obama said, "of service and responsibility where each of us resolves to pitch in and work harder and look after not only ourselves, but each other." Then Obama invoked Lincoln:

Let us resist the temptation to fall back on the same partisanship and pettiness and immaturity that has poisoned our politics for so long. Let us remember that it was a man from this state who first carried the banner of the Republican Party to the White House–a party founded on the values of self-reliance, individual liberty, and national unity. Those are values we all share, and while the Democratic Party has won a great victory tonight, we do so with a measure of humility and determination to heal the divides that have held back our progress. As Lincoln said to a nation far more divided than ours, “We are not enemies, but friends…though passion may have strained it must not break our bonds of affection.” And to those Americans whose support I have yet to earn–I may not have won your vote, but I hear your voices, I need your help, and I will be your President too.

The heart of the speech--the passage, I suspect, that people will long remember--was a solliloquy that recounted the story of a 106-year-old African American woman named Ann Nixon Cooper. Obama talked about her journey through history--through the Great Depression, World War II, the Civil Rights Moment, and the Cold War--punctutating each passage with his signature refrain, "Yes we can."

It was the first time in a long time that Obama had dwelled on the subject of race and the historical significance of his election. He did so delicately, and by proxy, but the meaning was altogether clear: "This year, in this election, she touched her finger to a screen, and cast her vote, because after 106 years in America, through the best of times and the darkest of hours, she knows how America can change. Yes we can."