As If Athletes Needed Any More Motivation To Win Championships

From Boston Celtics point guard Rajan Rondo's blog:

I just got back in the locker room. We just got the W in Houston, and I had to blog. OBAMA IS THE PRESIDENT! I can't even explain how I feel right now. All I have to say is that we have to repeat, because we have to go back to the White House to meet Obama.

I don't really care about the Celtics. But I do think there'd be a very nice symmetry if next April, one year after scrimmaging with them in Chapel Hill, Obama could welcome the UNC basketball team to the White House to celebrate their 2008-2009 national championship. (H/t Universal Hub.)



--Jason Zengerle

