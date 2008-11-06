The Senator Who Controls Obama's Domestic Agenda

Which Senator holds the most sway over Barack Obama's domestic policy agenda? The answer probably isn't Hillary Clinton, Ted Kennedy, or even Harry Reid. Instead, as Ezra Klein points out in a lengthy feature piece today, it's probably Max Baucus.

Baucus is chairman of the Senate Finance Commitee, whose jurisdiction includes virtually any legislation that requires raising or lowering taxes. Middle class tax cuts. Universal health insurance. Cap-and-trade. Pretty much every big promise Obama made on the campaign trail will go through Baucus' committee.



If you're a liberal like me, and you're hoping Obama will be able to deliver on his ambitous promises, this news may not be the most comforting. During the early years of the Bush Administration, Ezra notes,

He partnered with Republican Chuck Grassley to craft President George W. Bush's first tax cut and angered the Democratic leadership by refusing to consult them before the bill's markup. He further infuriated his party by helping Republicans pass the Medicare prescription-drug bill even after they had locked the Democratic leadership out of conference committee. He voted for the 2005 bankruptcy bill. For his sins, The Nation has branded him "K Street's Favorite Democrat." This magazine termed him "Bad Max." The New Republic editorialized that he should be stripped of his chairmanship.

More recently, though, Baucus has taken up the Democrats' cause with relish. He helped lead the charge against President Bush's efforts to privatize Social Security. In the profile, Ezra captures Baucus not just talking about this episode, but boasting about it with glee: