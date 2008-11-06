Rahm Was The Only Choice, Not Just The Right Choice

Only Rahm has the skill set to tie that piece of the effort to the legislative and substantive pieces. For example, you can imagine Rahm in a meeting with a recalcitrant senator, using Obama's machine--i.e., the ability to raise millions of dollars or mobilize millions of online supporters with a single e-mail--as leverage. (Fortunately, it doesn't look like that senator is going to be Max Baucus.) More broadly, you can see Rahm incorporating that machine into his overall legislative strategy--say, figuring out which key senators and congressmen would be most vulnerable to grassroots pressure when drawing up the master plan.

Now, it's true, you don't necessarily need the person who plays this role to be your chief of staff. Karl Rove performed essentially the same function for Bush and, officially, he was never more senior than deputy chief of staff. On the other hand, the only way to get Rahm involved was to give him the top job--you wouldn't walk away from rising-stardom and a leadership position in the House for anything less. So, in this case, you effectively needed that person to be your chief of staff.

Just two more quick thoughts:

1.) Democratic critics of the pick argue that Rahm's reputation as a partisan, polarizing figure undercuts Obama's promise to change Washington. Or, more to the point, they worry that voters will conclude as much. Set aside the question of whether or not Rahm actually is polarizing. (I don't think he is--as Chris Orr put it to me earlier, he may be personally polarizing on some level, but he's one of the few people on the Hill with ties to factions across the ideological spectrum.) Even if he were, I'm just not sure the public looks to your chief-of-staff pick as an indication of whether or not you're changing the tone. High-level cabinet appointments maybe. And I'd definitely reserve a few key cabinet slots for people viewed as nonpartisan and non-polarizing. But, by and large, the White House staff isn't your public face.

2.) Speaking of high-level cabinet appointments, does this make Larry Summers less likely as Treasury Secretary? It's not just that, if Obama picked Summers, he'd suddenly have two people in very senior positions who don't quite fit his "no drama" mantra. It's that he'd have two people who don't quite fit the "no drama" mold as two of his first appointments. Worse, he'd have two people whose mere announcements (to say nothing of their actual tenures) stirred up more than a little drama--Rahm because of his public anguishing and Summers because of the lefty mau-mauing he's already inspiring.