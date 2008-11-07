Tell It To Your Queen

Just when you thought Toby Young couldn't lose more friends and alienate more people, there he goes and writes this obnoxious blog post on the site of the London Spectator entitled "Obama isn't black." Barack Obama, Young argues, isn't really "black," he's "bi-racial" (or "caramel-colored"), and thus his election cannot ultimately "assuage the guilt white Americans feel about slavery." Well, as a white American who obviously wishes slavery never occurred (though I'm not capable of feeling "guilt" about the institution, as my family, like many Jewish families, came to this country in the latter part of the 19th century and owned no slaves), I have every reason to feel proud of my country for electing Barack Obama -- regardless of what I think about his stance on each and every issue -- as well as to recognize that it represents an important chapter in this country's history. His race is an unalloyed positive aspect of his upcoming presidency.

Young should tell Obama to his face that he "isnt' black." I'm sure Obama would be surprised. The simple fact is that if you have a parent who is black, you will be viewed as black by society. Certainly that's the case in Great Britain. Though Young seems to envince no understanding of the subtler causes and effects of racism when he flippantly writes that "My Jewish father-in-law spends a week in the sun, he goes darker than Obama. I married his daughter. Does that make me a non-racist?" To be sure, light-skinned blacks have often faced less overt discrimination than darker-skinned blacks, but they have still faced discrimination in voting rights, employment, housing, you name it, and they still do. To say that Obama "isn't black" is to downplay not only his own individual achievements, but the amazing progress America has made thus far.

But don't take it from a white Jewish guy like me. Talk to black people! Read black journalists! Who is some pasty British guy to tell Americans, particularly black Americans (no matter how dark their skin), how they ought understand Barack Obama's election victory? Judging by the reactions of the many, many black Americans I've encountered over the past few days, I think it's safe to say that they feel a great deal of pride and joy for their country, and that they truly do believe that more things are possible for them and the next generation. And isn't their reaction (as well as the reactions of other ethnic minorities) what ultimately matters when discussing the impact of Barack Obama's historic election on race relations in this country, rather than the snide offerings of a British hack? (I use that term as British patois, with affection).

Surely, I don't need to recount all the little anecdotes I've accumulated over the past 48 hours attesting to the justly-felt pride and patriotism of black Americans. But I'll mention one. Sitting next to me on the bus home last night was a black woman, perhaps in her mid-50's. She was staring at the front page photograph of the commemorative edition Washington Post, featuring Obama and his family on the stage in Grant Park, she had picked up earlier that day. I swear, she must have stared at that photo for the whole bus ride, a good 10 minutes. She wasn't reading the articles. Just staring at the photo. Like me, still trying to process the entire idea of a black family (Toby, in case you didn't notice, his wife is fully "black" by your standards, though his children, I guess, are only 3/4) in the White House.