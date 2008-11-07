Michael Lerner Sings A Sad Tune

No one wants to play with "Rabbi" Michael Lerner, the editor of Tikkun. And one wants to sing his songs either. At least that's what he's written in a slightly hysterical "news alert" announcing that "Rahm Emanuel is No Reason for Hope or Celebration." I assume that Lerner, who first taught Hillary Clinton about "the politics of meaning" and was then tossed on the street with other inconvenient allies, was happy on Tuesday night, maybe even deep into Wednesday. The comrades would be able to sing "The Times They Are A'Changin."



But as soon as the appointment of Congressman Emanuel as White House chief-of-staff was announced Lerner began to sulk. And no one would sing such songs in the White House.



But why should I paraphrase. Read it direct in his own words in C-minor.

