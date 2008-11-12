She Continues To Rise

Rumor has it that Patti Solis Doyle will take the job of Cabinet secretary. But no, she won't be running State, or any other department. The little-known administrative role, created under Eisenhower, involves coordinating efforts between the White House and Cabinet. It usually goes to insider loyalists, like Christine Varney, who, before taking the job in 1993, served as counsel to the Clinton campaign and the DNC. (Varney is now on Obama's transition team.)

I wonder how Clintonites will respond to Obama's continuing elevation of a woman that they love to hate?

--Seyward Darby

