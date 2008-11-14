Friday's Transition News

Hillary Clinton is being considered for secretary of state--and even met with Obama Thursday.
Obama will YouTube his radio addresses from the White House.
Sorry, there won't be inauguration tickets on eBay--and a million people might be at the event.
WaPo wonders about ideological divides among Obama's economic advisers.
CBS asks, could the new Cabinet be an insult to women?
All hail the tech czar, whomever it may be.
LA Times considers whether Obama should share his activist network with the DNC.
Is Obama a comedy spoiler? Eugene Robinson thinks so.
National Journal lists the president-elect's top allies on the Hill.
--Seyward Darby