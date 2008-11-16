Filling Out The White House Staff

Obama has announced more top White House appointments: Pete Rouse, his Senate chief of staff, will be a senior adviser; Jim Messina, the campaign's chief of staff, will be a deputy White House chief of staff; and sharing that role with Messina will be Mona Sutphen, a onetime foreign service officer who did tours in the Clinton NSA and the U.S. Mission to the United Nations. Also, Politico is reporting that Greg Craig, who defended Clinton during impeachment, will be White House counsel.

--Seyward Darby