A Suitable Boy

I've known Greg Craig for four decades. He still looks like a boy. That's the only resentment I have towards him.



Quite to the contrary: this is an excellent appointment. Greg was made for the office of White House counsel: scrupulously honest, very bright, a sense of what history commands of the present and an inclination towards scholarship that deepens his own respect for the law as it constrains naked power. One more thing: he has a grasp of China that is also rare. A very practical intellectual.

