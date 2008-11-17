Menu
A Suitable Boy

I've known Greg Craig for four decades.  He still looks like a boy.  That's the only resentment I have towards him.

Quite to the contrary:  this is an excellent appointment.  Greg was made for the office of White House counsel: scrupulously honest, very bright, a sense of what history commands of the present and an inclination towards scholarship that deepens his own respect for the law as it constrains naked power.  One more thing: he has a grasp of China that is also rare.  A very practical intellectual.

