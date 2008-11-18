He's Got The Whole World In His Hands

Hillary used to tout her husband's globetrotting credentials as an asset to her presidential campaign. But now that she's being vetted for Secretary of State, Bill's financial and philanthropic entanglements abroad could prove to be more of a liability. Here's a breakdown of where Bill's money has been coming from:

--The Speaking Tours: Bill's lucrative round-the-world speaking tours have taken him to Kuwait City (where he was paid $500,000 by the National Bank of Kuwait); Saudi Arabia (where the Dabbagh investment firm handed over $600,000 for two speeches); and China ($200,000 from the JingJi Real Estate Development Group)--all regimes with spotty human rights records, some of which Hillary has already criticized.

--The Presidential Library: The Saudi royal family, the deputy prime minister of Lebanon, and the governments of Dubai, Kuwait, and Qatar are among the 57 donors who have reportedly given at least $1 million to the library. Bill has yet to disclose the names of the donors himself and will be under increasing pressure to do so if Hillary is headed to State.

--The Investment Firm: Bill has collected at least $12.6 million since 2002 from Ron Burkle's Yucaipa Companies, which has invested for the Dubai government and has a stake in a Chinese media company. Bill has served as an adviser to the firm and a partner in its overseas investment fund. He began trying to distance himself from the firm last year to avoid compromising Hillary's presidential run, vowing to take steps to ensure "there will be an appropriate transition from those relationships" if his wife were the nominee.