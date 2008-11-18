Daschle As Health Care Czar? [update: Yes, Basically]

For what it's worth, sources working closely with the transition on health care tell me Tom Daschle is heavily involved in the effort and that they expect him to become the White House point man on the issue.

Though, who knows, maybe that changes if Hillary turns down secretary of state.

Update: Okay, close enough for horse shoes and transitions: Roll Call is reporting that Daschle has been offered--and has accepted--the job of HHS secretary.

Second update: CNN is reporting that Daschle is set to become both HHS secretary and health care czar. Ezra Klein has a good post teasing out the implications.