Daschle At Hhs = Good News For Health Reform

So much health care news, so little time to blog. But let me weigh in on the news, via, CNN, that Tom Daschle will be Secretary of Health and Human Services. He will also serve as the White House point person on health care reform.

This is a perfect role for Daschle. Although he was always been interested in health care, in the last few years he's become a true wonk on the subject, publishing a book called Critical: What We Can Do About the Health-Care Crisis. It urges precisely the sorts of reforms President-Elect Obama and his congressional allies are promoting right now.

Daschle is particularly interested in creating a "federal health board"--an independent govenrment-chartered body, structured like the Federal Reserve, that would both help set up the new system and then play a role in running it. One of its major goals would be to set basic coverage guidelines, to weed out payments for wasteful or unnecessary care. It's a complicated and politically dangerous notoin, but one that's necessary if we ever want to improve health care quality and get costs on control. (For more on the concept, and how to avoid its political pitfalls, see Ezra Klein's interview with Daschle from a few months ago.)

Daschle has also thought long and hard about the failures of the 1994 reform effort--and how to avoid them. He was actually the first person I heard mention the possibility of using the budget reconciliation process this time around. (Under reconciliation rules, it takes only 50 votes to pass something, since there are no filibusters.) He did it during an appearance at the Chicago Tribune/Printer's Row Book Fair, back in June, during a session I moderated.