More Obama Staff: Rumors Confirmed, Debunked

Obama announced more White House appointments today, some of which come as no surprise. As leaked reports had indicated, David Axelrod, Obama's chief campaign strategist, will be a senior adviser, and Gregory Craig will be White House counsel. Lisa Brown, former counsel to vice president Al Gore, will be staff secretary. Chris Lu, executive director of the transition, will be Cabinet secretary, a position that Patti Solis Doyle reportedly was approached about a few weeks ago.

UPDATE: Why was the Solis Doyle rumor floated? Because she was Rahm Emanuel's pick.



--Seyward Darby

