No Drama Obama Signs Up For A Full-time Clinton Soap Opera

I deeply approve of Barack Obama's appointments thus far. You already know what I think of Rahm Emanuel. I couldn't be higher on Tom Daschle being given the health portfolio which when medical care becomes a truly exercised human right its enemies won't be able to call it socialism because those enemies have already nationalized the banks, that is, as the Marxists used to say, the means of capital and production. Moreover, Eric Holder knows how law and justice enhance society and knows also their limits. (No, I don't approve of his opinion to President Clinton on Marc Rich. But those who believe that sleazy Bill truly needed an opinion from someone else in this case don't grasp how the first family really worked. Maybe the vetters should look into Hillary's role and her friendship with Rich's ex-wife Denise, supporter extraordinaire of Democratic candidates (especially Hillary) and Clinton "charities" generally.) Obama is staffing the immediate circle around him with competent people who are not sycophants. That says a lot.

So why in God's name does he seem to be bent -hell bent- on Hillary Clinton for secretary of state? I've already given my (unsurprising to all who know me) first reaction to the idea of Hillary as chief American diplomat: Hillary as even low-level diplomat is oxymoronic. But since there's Sturm und Drang in any scenario in which the Clintons are involved the president-elect has actually and already forfeited one week of his transition to the ex-first family's psychodrama.

One might think Obama's designation of Hillary (actually, I still can't quite believe it) is an act of bravery on his part. You know, on the by now utterly cliched model of "team of rivals" in the book with that title by Doris Kearns Goodwin. (James Oakes, a distinguished historian of the Lincoln era at CUNY, did a truly incisive examination of this thesis on the op-ed page of Wednesday's Times. Sean Wilentz, a TNR contributing editor and eminent American historian at Princeton, is now finishing an article for us on Lincoln and Obama for the next issue. We'll see what he has to say about this.) Bravery it may well be in Obama's heart. But I rather think it will turn out to be not, I concede, exactly fatal...but--how shall I put this?--very time-absorbing.

And it's not just about Hillary. Is Barack saying to the people who voted against her that she is somehow still owed some higher office? For the intentions of many of the people who voted for him were voting precisely to get the Clintons (Hillary and Bill) out of their faces at last and off the road to the White House. She will be running for president from the moment she hits Foggy Bottom. She is already running for president.