Menu
Magazine

More White House Staff

By

Add to Pocket

The transition team announced more White House staff today. Patrick Gaspard, the campaign's political director, will serve that same role in the White House's Office of Political Affairs. (It's a controversial post that some have called to eliminate.) Jackie Norris, who was the campaign's Iowa state director, will be chief of staff to Michelle Obama. Cathy Russell, a long-time friend and adviser to the Bidens whose appointment had already leaked, will be Jill Biden's chief of staff. Cynthia Hogan, a legal adviser to Joe Biden's Senate office, will be the vice-president's counsel. And Moises Vega, a Hispanic affairs advocate, will be director of administration for the vice-president's office.

Seyward Darby

Copyright 2019 © The New Republic. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy