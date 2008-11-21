The transition team announced more White House staff today. Patrick Gaspard, the campaign's political director, will serve that same role in the White House's Office of Political Affairs. (It's a controversial post that some have called to eliminate.) Jackie Norris, who was the campaign's Iowa state director, will be chief of staff to Michelle Obama. Cathy Russell, a long-time friend and adviser to the Bidens whose appointment had already leaked, will be Jill Biden's chief of staff. Cynthia Hogan, a legal adviser to Joe Biden's Senate office, will be the vice-president's counsel. And Moises Vega, a Hispanic affairs advocate, will be director of administration for the vice-president's office.