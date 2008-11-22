Ellen Moran: The Obama-clinton Thaw Continues





Today Barack Obama announced his White House communications team: Ellen Moran as communications director, Robert Gibbs as press secretary, and Dan Pfeiffer as Moran's deputy.

Gibbs and Pfeiffer were core members of Obama's campaign media team, so no shock there. But the name of Moran, a longtime Democratic operative who since 2005 has been executive director of the pro-choice fundraising group Emily's List, comes as a surprise. Unlike the others, she's not a member of Obama's inner circle and played no role in his campaign. In fact, she was actually a strong supporter of Hillary Clinton in the primaries.

And Emily's List didn't just endorse Hillary over Obama--the group stuck with her to the bitter end, only endorsing Obama on June 6, after Hillary dropped out of the race. Moran's boss, Ellen Malcolm, publicly smacked the abortion rights outfit NARAL for backing Obama in mid-May, by which time it was clear Hillary would lose. (Malcolm called the move "tremendously direspectful" to Clinton.)