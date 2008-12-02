NAME: Louis Caldera



NEW APPOINTMENT: Director of White House Military Office



OTHER TOP POSITIONS: California state assembly member; managing director and chief operating officer for the Corporation for National and Community Service (1997-98); Secretary of the Army (1997-2001); president of the University of New Mexico



KNOWN FOR: Navigating the Army's recruitment problems in the late 1990s, when many young people were turning to the private sector in an era of peace; started the ROTC Hispanic Access Initiative, which allowed the ROTC to target Hispanic-heavy high schools and colleges. Some critics said the program unfairly lured poor Latino students to the Army, while supporters praised its outreach.



TRIVIA: First Hispanic Secretary of the Army; under his watch, the Army changed its slogan from "Be All You Can Be" to "An Army of One." Caldera said on CNN at the time, "There are a lot of young people who thought that the Army was a big, nameless, faceless machine. They want to know how does this benefit me as an individual today? And so. what we're telling them is that the strength of the Army is in its individuals."

--Seyward Darby

