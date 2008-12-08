And who would decide whether the plans were "satisfactory?" Ah, that's where it gets interesting. The Democrats had originally proposed to create an oversight board, perhaps composed of officials from various cabinet agencies including Commerce and Energy. The Bush Administration preferred to appoint a single overseer--that is, an auto "czar."

The Democrats--many of whom worried that creating and convening such a board would take too much time--agreed to go with the administration's preference, at least for now. The proposal specifies that the president "designate one or more officials from the Executive Branch having appropriate expertise in such areas as economic stabilization, financial aid to commerce and industry, and financial restructuring, energy efficiency, and environmental protection ... to carry out the purposes of this Act, including the facilitation of restructuring to achieve the long-term financial viability of the domestic automobile manufacturing industry."

The widely held assumption is that Bush would appoint a single individual, not several. Under the proposal, the overseer would have power not only to command a staff and compel meetings of stakeholders, but also to set the benchmarks for the automakers' performance and ultimately to judge whether the automakers are meeting those benchmarks. In other words, if I'm reading this right, this administrator would have the authority to decide how we should judge the automakers' progress in restructuring--and then, as the effort proceeds, to make those judgments on his or her own.

This aspect of the rescue package doesn't seem to be getting a whole lot of attention right now. Instead, most people are focussing on the other, more publicized areas of controversy--like where the money will come from (Speaker Nancy Pelosi agreed to take it out of a fund for green re-tooling, as long as there was a guarantee the money would be replenished quickly) and what kind of oversight to allow (the administration seems to be going with the Democrats' preference, which would allow total access to company books).

But, as far as I can tell, establishing the right standards for measuring the companies' restructuring progress might be an equally, if not more, critical issue. As scholars Susan Helper and John Paul MacDuffie argued here a few days ago, it's important the companies forge more constructive relationships with suppliers and maintain the more cooperative labor-management arrangements that have been evolving, rather than simply maximize short-term gains (which, believe it or not, is something companies like GM seem to do too much already).