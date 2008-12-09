Apparently liberals are angry at Barack Obama. Well, some liberals. And, come to think of it, they may not actually be angry. They're just a little concerned about some of his cabinet appointments.

Or, at least, they were merely concerned until former Obama deputy campaign manager Steve Hildebrand decided on Sunday to post an item on the Huffington Post. It was a message to Obama's progressive critics--something I know, with certainty, because the item's headline was "A Message to Obama's Progressive Critics."

In the item--or message, if you prefer--Hildebrand told liberals to calm down. He didn't actually mention any progressive critics by name, leading a lot of people (myself included) to wonder exactly which critics needed calming down and exactly how many of them were out there. But the message itself was clear enough: "This is not a time for the left wing of our Party to draw conclusions about the Cabinet and White House appointments that President-Elect Obama is making."

This message, naturally, really did make a few liberals angry, which may or may not have been the Machiavellian motivation behind the original item (depending on how you like your political conspiracy theories). And among these newly angry liberals was activist and writer David Sirota.