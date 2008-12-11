Chicagoans ask why Blago would ruin their Obama euphoria.
Not transparency we can believe in: Change.gov censors Blago questions.
Still-defense secretary Gates says the Pentagon wants to send thousands of new troops to Afghanistan as early as spring 2009.
After a rocky start to the transition, labor is pleased with Obama.
How Obama is giving Washington's economy a whole lot of hope.
Why Obama needs the Warren Buffet of national intelligence.
Let Obama smoke in the White House. It'll calm his nerves.
Kristof proposes a new secretary of food.
--Seyward Darby