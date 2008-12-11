Chicagoans ask why Blago would ruin their Obama euphoria.

Not transparency we can believe in: Change.gov censors Blago questions.

Still-defense secretary Gates says the Pentagon wants to send thousands of new troops to Afghanistan as early as spring 2009.

After a rocky start to the transition, labor is pleased with Obama.

How Obama is giving Washington's economy a whole lot of hope.

Why Obama needs the Warren Buffet of national intelligence.

Let Obama smoke in the White House. It'll calm his nerves.

Kristof proposes a new secretary of food.

--Seyward Darby