Also keep in mind that the companies were, as I've written, already in the process of undertaking major restructuring. They are operating with a new labor agreement that should achieve cost parity by 2011--i.e., one to two years after the deadline Corker was demanding. They've modified their manufacturing to incorporate some of the "lean production" methods made famous by Toyota. The process is incomplete and uneven, but their best factories--not to mention their best cars--match or exceed those of foreign rivals.

It's not clear to me that speeding up this process actually stands a better chance of making the companies more viable. In business, expediting change sometimes means sacrificing long-term gain for short-term savings. In fact, this is actually something the American industry has probably done too frequently--and a major reason why I, following the cues of people who follow this more closely than I do, have preferred the companies stay out of Chapter 11.

Remember, too, that restructuring inevitably entails downsizing, since the U.S. auto industry really is too big. Pretty much everybody I know thinks Chrysler will still end up disappearing, either as part of some merger or its own bankruptcy filing. And while GM should be able to make it, it has to eliminate some brands, which will mean closing factories and severing dealerships.

All of that will cost jobs--far fewer than might be lost in a total industry collapse, but still quite a lot. (Chrysler alone has some 50,000 jobs in the U.S., about one-third salaried and two-thirds hourly workers.) Slowing down the process of shedding jobs might, if nothing else, ease the burden on unemployment offices and other state agencies already struggling to keep up with current needs.



The worst-case scenario is that, come March, the companies are in equally bad shape--or worse. They could then go under, failing to pay back the loans fully. In normal times, obviously, you wouldn't want to take that risk.

But, as both Bush and Obama have said repeatedly, these aren't normal times. The economy is in crisis. The prospect of somewhere between a few hundred thousand and three million newly unemployed--on top of all the people who've already lost jobs--is downright frightening. That alone justifies this intervention.

And if turns out this bailout functions as nothing more than a thinly veiled jobs program for a few months, well, that's not the end of the world, either. As it is, policy-makers can't find enough good ways to inject money quickly into the economy.

On a conference call earlier today, I heard the Michigan's Levin brothers--Congressman Sandy and Senator Carl--praising Bush for his action. "We want to give credit to the president," Sen. Levin said. "We're glad he stepped up."

Based on what I've read and heard, that sounds right to me. Bush did the right thing. You might even say he acted presidential.

--Jonathan Cohn