[T]here was little impetus to raise alarms about the proliferation of easy credit that was helping Mr. Bush meet housing goals. “No one wanted to stop that bubble,” Mr. Lindsay said. “It would have conflicted with the president’s own policies.”

I'd just add two quick points. First, while the piece is nominally about Bush and the housing market, it could easily describe the GOP's overall approach to economic policy over the last 20 years. What the piece describes is just a particularly destructive form of the GOP approach, the essence of which is expanding access to credit while stripping away the regulations that might prevent the most dangerous uses of it. To take a simple analogy, it's as though the government had spent the last 20 years giving athletes easy access to steroids, then, to make matters worse, prevented doctors and trainers from so much as monitoring their use. For a while, we might look like a nation of world-beaters. But no one should be surprised when the athletes develop assorted tumors and degenerative conditions.

As I say, this was much, much broader than Bush's home-ownership push. By far the biggest culprit on the credit creation side was Alan Greenspan's Fed, which, beginning in the mid-90s, embarked on a mostly uninterrupted binge of credit expansion. Greenspan's goal was to keep the financial markets lubricated when they were troubled and to avoid puncturing them when they were bubbly. For their part, Republicans (in Congress during the '90s--with the occasional assist from the likes of Bob Rubin--and later under Bush), scrupulously dismantled existing checks on Wall Street and discouraged new ones. For example, it was the GOP-controlled Congress that, in 1995, overrode Bill Clinton's veto of a measure that made it harder for shareholders to sue corporate executives, auditors, and stock underwriters. (Good thing that wasn't necessary in the ensuing 13 years...)

The second point involves the sorry spectacle of watching Bush come to terms with the financial crisis he helped create. On the foreign policy front, Bush could always tell himself history would vindicate him--that Iraq would eventually become a stable democracy, which, a generation or two hence, would loom larger than all the strategic mistakes combined. It was just plausible enough to reassure a semi-intelligent person with a strong stake in the outcome.

But what does Bush tell himself about the financial crisis? Even if he wanted to, how would he convince himself this was anything other than a historic failure on his part? (Sure, he could blame greedy Wall Streeters, as he and Greenspan have publicly. But that seems a little convenient, even for those two characters.)

From the Times piece, it's beginning to look like he can't: