Counterterrorism expert John O. Brennan was reportedly Obama's original choice for director of the CIA, but he withdrew from consideration after complaints about his past involvement in Bush-era interrogation programs. Now, Obama has appointed Brennan as deputy national security adviser for homeland security--a White House position best described as "counter-terrorism czar"--and has selected Leon Panetta to head the CIA, where he will be subordinate to the Director of National Intelligence, Admiral Dennis Blair.

To get some perspective on these appointments, I contacted Richard A. Clarke, the last person to hold a position comparable to Brennan's in the White House.

On why Obama would want to keep Brennan close, despite the bad feelings many on the left have for him:

Can you name someone who knows more about counter-terrorism than John Brennan? I think John has very recent operational experience. He did a great job running the National Counter-Terrorism Center. He has extensive history at the CIA. He knows as much about terrorism as anyone I know, from an operational perspective.