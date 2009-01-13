



According to the latest pool report, and confirmed here, Barack Obama dined in Chevy Chase, MD, tonight at the home of columnist George Will. Also in attendance: David Brooks, Charles Krauthammer, and Bill Kristol himself.

I imagine this will generate some outrage from the left--potentially at the idea that Obama is already falling into the Beltway cocktail-circuit trap, or perhaps out of mere loathing for the crew in question (although the four fall into different categories, and Will and Brooks in particular have written some pretty nice things about Obama). But I think liberal outrage would be misplaced here.

First, it's hardly unprecedented for an incoming president to seek to neutralize potential adversaries. Remember how George W. Bush had Ted Kennedy over to the White House early in his tenure? Second, this isn't a new side of Obama. Think back to his appearance on Bil O'Reilly's show, or even the choice of Rick Warren for the inaugural. He's serious about trying to build bridges, at least on the level of public dialogue if not true substance.