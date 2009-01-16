



As I mentioned earlier, Peter Orszag’s confirmation testimony--though barely noticed in the media--was full of hints about the policy directions the Obama administration will take. One particularly important clue came during an exchange with Sheldon Whitehouse, the first-term Democratic senator from Rhode Island.

When Whitehouse got his turn to question Orszag, whom Obama has tapped to head the Office of Management and Budget, Whitehouse suggested the country faces an opportunity. The U.S. can get to work on improving the quality of health care--by creating electronic medical records, focusing more on preventative care, studying which treatments are most cost-effective, and so on. If even some of these efforts are successful, Whitehouse explained, they could reduce the cost of medical care--reducing the pressure rising health care costs place on the federal budget, corporate balance sheets, and family checkbooks. Americans would be spending less but getting more, in the sense that they’d be getting better health care.

But there’s a catch, Whitehouse said: These efforts will take time. If the idea is to cut down on the use of less effective medical treatments, for example, the government first must create some sort of agency for reviewing the available evidence about medical outcomes. Then this agency must do the work of studying different drugs, devices, and procedures. And then--once the agency has made its findings--the government has to figure out some way of putting that data to good use.