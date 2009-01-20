As the day unfolds, I'm wondering if we'll hear more tongue-clucking about the gross indulgence of the whole inaugural display. With the country in a deep, increasingly painful, ever-scarier recession, there has understandably been some debate about whether the Obama people should have canceled--or at least dramatically scaled back--the usual inagurual pomp and circumstance. This weekend, former King of the Hill Tom Delay popped up in Politico, mouthing off about the whole affair:

If Obama were "serious" about changing Washington, DeLay said, "He would announce to the world: 'We are in crisis, we are at war, people are losing jobs; we are not going to have this party. Instead, I'm going to get sworn in at the White House. I'm going to have a nice little chicken dinner, and we'll save the $125 million.'"



It wasn't just the bitter wingers expressing disapproval. Over at New York's Daily Intel, John Heilemann issued a world-weary sigh over the silliness of the planned festivities:

The whistle-stop tour struck me as contrived to the point of ridiculousness. The aim here was to echo Lincoln, but, as CQ's Craig Crawford noted, "If Lincoln had done what Obama did — embrace the memory of past presidents by emulating their mode of transportation — Old Abe would have already been in Washington, but then boarded a train to Philadelphia, returning on a horse." (Even sillier in the be-like-Lincoln department: The menu at Obama's post-inaugural lunch features foods — seafood stew, duck, pheasant — that the sixteenth president is thought to have enjoyed.) The concert on the mall on Sunday was a snooze. And the balls on Tuesday night promise to be as opulent and pointless as they always are.

With a half-nod to Delay, Heilemann grumbled about the cost and argued that the Obama team should have gone with a cheaper, less conventional, more decentralized approach:

What if, instead, the Obama people had made the Washington component of the inauguration as minimalist as possible — just the speech from the steps of the Capitol? What if they'd canceled all the balls and parties inside the Beltway and instead used their grassroots network to stage mini-inaugurals in every state of the union, each of them a charity benefit on behalf of a designated local cause? Such a course would have set a starkly different tone, one focused not on celebration but on civic engagement. It would have provided an object lesson in how Obama and his crew intend to use the web in dramatic and purposeful ways outside the campaign context. It would have allowed them to expand their already enormous network. And, most of all, it would have been genuinely new.

I'm sorry, but I completely disagree. Well, not completely. I do think that taking the inaugural spirit to the people is a fine idea. And I do think that, considering the challenges facing the nation, that there should be a focus on civic engagement. But, in fact, both of these elements have been incorporated into the Obama inaugural activities. As Heilemann himself acknowledges: "I know, I know, the Obama people are using the web to enable lots of local inauguration parties. And they've tried to open up the proceedings, to make them more accessible, in other ways as well." The speeches along the Obama-Biden whistle-stop tour mentioned the tough times ahead and the need for Americans to pull together. And Monday, MLK Day, was touted as all about getting out and volunteering. Flyers even came home from my son's school, listing various local opportunities to get involved.