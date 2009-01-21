Forget all the Kennedy nepotism nonsense. The real politico-familial trend to keep a concerned eye on is the appointment to high office of siblings of Atlantic Monthly editors who are also Washington Monthly alums.

First it was James Bennet's older brother, Michael, being tapped to take the Colorado Senate seat being vacated by Ken Salazar; now, it seems Jim Fallows's little sister, Susan F. Tierney, is set to be appointed to the number two spot at the Energy Department. What's next? Alex Gibney for White House documentarian?

--Christopher Orr

