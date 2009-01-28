Yesterday, we asked President Bush's former press secretary, Scott McClellan, if he had any hard-won suggestions for Robert Gibbs.

My view is that the press-briefing model that is used now is kind of outdated. It ought to be more along the lines of the Pentagon briefing model, where you’re bringing in on a regular basis--maybe even two to three times a week--key officials from the White House or Cabinet secretaries to participate in these briefings and help educate the press and the public.

I think that too often in this day and age, because it’s live and on camera all the time, the press briefing becomes about bobbing and weaving and ducking instead of about educating and informing. A press secretary is only authorized to go so far. … Like right now, with the economy being at the forefront, bring in Larry Summers or Secretary Geithner on certain days when you’re trying to push forward a certain message there. We did it some; in hindsight, I wish we had done it even more. It benefits everybody.

It shouldn’t be put all on the press secretary in the first place. There will come times when there’s going to be controversy--I’ve certainly lived through it--and the burden will be put on the press secretary. There’s no reason it should be. If you’re going to have the counsel’s office setting a certain policy because of legal issues, then bring the counsel to the president out there and let him talk about it as well. That way, you’re giving the press access to those that are making those decisions, or at least very involved in pushing some of those decisions.