Prior to Roe v. Wade, the Constitution took no stand on abortion. Instead, each state was allowed to resolve the issue (imperfectly) in its own way while the country as a whole -- its fundamental law -- remained silent on the issue. (This, by the way, is also how the issue is handled in socially liberal Western Europe, where democratically elected legislatures readily place modest restrictions on abortion that would never be allowed to stand under current American constitutional law.)

But all of this changed with Roe. Some Americans believe that an abortion is an act of lethal violence against an innocent human being whose rights (like everyone else's) should be protected by the state. Other Americans believe that the only legally relevant moral considerations in an abortion are the wishes of the pregnant woman -- which of course presumes that the fetus is not a human being in need of protection against lethal violence. These are contrary and incompatible metaphysical assumptions about matters of life and death and human dignity. On January 22, 1973, the Supreme Court declared that the fundamental law of the United States affirms the position of the second group and rejects the views of the first. On that day, the Constitution ceased to be neutral on this matter of metaphysics.

The pro-life movement, which overlaps to a considerable extent with the modern religious right, was conjured into being not by the fact that some states prior to 1973 permitted abortions but by the Supreme Court's assertion that the metaphysical convictions of abortion opponents are incompatible with the nation's fundamental law. The pro-life movement is thus in large measure an expression of identity politics. It amounts to a spirited refusal on the part of a group of Americans to accept that its views are constitutionally unacceptable. Pro-lifers are saying, in effect: "This is my country, too, and so you are wrong to think that We the People affirm the right of a mother to murder her baby. We the People affirm no such thing."

This is why a pro-lifer would be infuriated by Tim's comment (which Ed unfortunately endorses) to the effect that "unlike some liberals, I think people who feel differently [on abortion] deserve a certain amount of respect. But they don't deserve to have a veto over other people's rights." For many pro-lifers -- those ensconsed on the other side of the culture war -- this self-congratulatory statement cannot help but be profoundly insulting, insinuating as it does that "respect" for a pro-lifer is compatible with denying him or her any voice whatsoever in shaping the nation's fundamental law on abortion.

And this is the core of the problem. Roe "settled" the question of abortion by saying that the pro-choice side wins 100 percent of the time, now and forever: America is a pro-choice nation and those who don't like it can (respectfully) go to hell. No wonder we'll still fighting these battles 36 years later. (This is also why it's so unfortunate that Tim is content to tell abortion opponents, in effect, to go fuck themselves: if abortion rights make "the religious right angry, that's what happens in a liberal democracy." No, what normally happens in a liberal democracy is that two sides in a rancorous public debate seek to reach a compromise -- and each side gets to continue its argument during the next election cycle in the hope of gaining ground. Once an issue is constitutionalized, this political process stops, freezing out the losing side completely.)

How could Obama -- how could liberals, how could supporters of abortion rights -- both win and end the culture war, once and for all? By supporting the reversal or significant narrowing of Roe, allowing abortion policy to once again be set primarily by the states -- a development that would decisively divide and demoralize the conservative side of the culture war by robbing it of the identity politics that holds it together as a national movement.

But isn't this a cure worse than the disease? Wouldn't it be an absurd example of portraying a catastrophic loss for liberals and feminists as a victory? I don't think so. As Ed notes in his post, the vast majority of Americans fall somewhere in the middle on abortion, leaning toward the pro-choice side, and that's where the issue would be settled in most states. (Hell, even a state as conservative as North Dakota has recently shown its reluctance to go very far in regulating abortion.) Perhaps a few states -- Utah, some in the deep South -- would significantly curtail reproductive freedom. But it's likely that the United States a decade following the reversal of Roe would look much the same as it does now, with many states making the democratic decision to go at least as far as most European nations in permitting women to legally terminate their pregnancies. But there would be one important difference: in this post-Roe America, opponents of abortion would no longer be able to blame their losses on a system unfairly rigged by secular-liberal jurists to delegitimate their views. They would lose, but they would lose fair and square, in the court of public opinion.

Tim asked, and now I've answered. That's how -- in my view, the only way how -- liberals can win the culture war. Short of that, we're left with a stalemate lurching a few steps one way or the other depending upon the occupant of the Oval Office. I realize that after eight years of George W. Bush and with Obama's exhilarating victory still fresh in their minds, liberals are in no mood to contemplate a bolder strategy. Many probably endorse the title of Tim's post: "The Culture Wars Aren't Ending. Not Sure If I Mind." At the moment, I kind of agree. But here's the thing: the GOP is going to win the presidency again someday. When it does, will the religious right once again be an important part of its electoral coalition? Or will the party have been moderated by the religious right's intervening collapse? Liberals have it in their power to help bring about such a collapse -- an outcome that would be good for the country and good for liberalism. But it will only happen if liberals become willing to de-constitutionalize the issue of abortion.

UPDATE: Thanks to Daniel Larison for pointing out my error in saying proposed restrictions on abortion had recently been defeated in North Dakota. It was in South Dakota.

UPDATE 2: You can find a new post here in which I respond to a few critics.

