From today's White House press briefing:

Q    Can you describe the relationship between Senator Gregg and the President?  What is their friendship/relationship?  Do they play basketball together?
 
MR. GIBBS:  I don't think they're ever played basketball, that's a good question.  Senator Gregg looks like he might have an inside game.  (Laughter.)

But seriously, folks:

GIBBS: No, I think obviously he is somebody that the President has talked to recently about the economic crisis.  I know they spoke before the President was sworn in on a couple of occasions about financial stability and the recovery plan.  Obviously, the President shares his concern about the growing federal budget deficit.  So they -- I mean, I -- it's somebody the President talks to on a host of economic matters.

--Michael Crowley