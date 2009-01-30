From today's White House press briefing:

Q Can you describe the relationship between Senator Gregg and the President? What is their friendship/relationship? Do they play basketball together? MR. GIBBS: I don't think they're ever played basketball, that's a good question. Senator Gregg looks like he might have an inside game. (Laughter.)

But seriously, folks:



GIBBS: No, I think obviously he is somebody that the President has talked to recently about the economic crisis. I know they spoke before the President was sworn in on a couple of occasions about financial stability and the recovery plan. Obviously, the President shares his concern about the growing federal budget deficit. So they -- I mean, I -- it's somebody the President talks to on a host of economic matters.