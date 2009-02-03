Daschle Out

As you may have heard by now, Tom Daschle just withdrew his nomination to be Secretary of Heatlh and Human Services.

It's not clear to me yet whether that means he's also stepping down as director of health care reform at the White House--or what this means for the future of health care reform. But I'm trying to learn more and will report back when I do.

Update: He's stepping down from both posts. Via the Washington Post:



Daschle had been appointed to two posts -- both the HHS Secretary and the health care czar, with an office at the White House. He will not serve in either job, officials said.

"I will not be the architect of America's health care reform, but I remain one of its most fervent supporters," Daschle said.

--Jonathan Cohn