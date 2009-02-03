Sebelius, Romney, Arnold...yes, No, Maybe

Lots and lots and lots of speculation out there about who should succeed Tom Daschle. A few things to keep in mind.

1. It's not a given that Obama will appoint one person to oversee both the White House health reform office and the Department of Health and Human Services. Daschle was uniquely equipped to handle both jobs simultaneously (and was not, to be perfectly honest, necessarily ideal for HHS). As I wrote earlier today, it seems more likely to me that Obama will divide the job and appoint separate replacements for the separate posts.

2 . When thinking up names for the White House reform office, do not underestimate the difficulty of integrating a new person into a planning process that's already very far along. If it's not going to be Jeanne Lambrew, who's the current deputy and who has the respect of her peers, it's going to have to be somebody who's far and away the better candidate.

3. HHS is a place where you can get a little more creative. The post has a large managerial component. Governors make particularly attractive candidates because governors inevitably spend a great deal of time managing Medicaid, just as the secretary of HHS must do. But the person who holds that job can be a prominent spokesperson for the administration and/or an emissary to Capitol Hill.