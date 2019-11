Noam's already suggested Ron Wyden as Daschle's replacement at HHS, citing his health care wonkery and his seat on the Senate Finance Committee. But here's another vital Wyden credential (c/o valued Plank reader S.B.): he can ball, having attended the University of California at Santa Barbara on a hoops scholarship. If Wyden winds up at HHS, how about Brian Shaw for the White House Office of Health Reform?

--Jason Zengerle