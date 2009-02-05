More Reasons Why Bredesen Is A Bad, Bad Idea

Marc Ambinder is reporting that Phil Bredesen is a serious candidate to become Secretary of Health and Human Services. Various stories around town have him being vetted or emerging as one of two finalists, although my sources for that are all second-hand, so make of that information what you will.

As I wrote yesterday, Bredesen seems like a particularly poor candidate for the job. He presided over massive cuts to Tennessee's Medicaid program and, by all appearances, relished fighting with advocates for the poor more than the advocates of the cuts. He made his fortune in the for-profit health insurance industry, raising questions about the sensibility he'd bring--to say nothing of the political message he'd sent.

But you don't have to take my word for it. (Or Ezra Klein's--see below.) Just listen to Ron Pollack, the president of the liberal health care advocacy group FamiliesUSA. He spoke to me a little while ago. Keep in mind that Pollack is a real player in the health debate--somebody whom policy-makers take seriously in part because he's not given to ranting and raving:

Phil Bredesen presided over the largest state cutback of public health programs in the history of our nation, so how can one not be worried about him? I worry that the relationship he would have to the Obama team would harm the credibility of what the president is trying to do. And I think it would create a firestorm among the strongest supporters of health care reform.

That last part is really important. Back durng he 1993-1994 fight over health care reform, liberals never rallied around the Clinton plan. And that lack of support was a key reason Clinton and his allies crumbled once conservatives, working hand in hand with their kindred interest groups, started to attack.