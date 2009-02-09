Quick Hits: Dinosaur Bonanza Edition

What a solid 45 minutes of clicking around the Internet hath wrought:

* Joe Romm explains why new National Security Advisor James Jones simply isn't going to be the guy formulating energy and climate policy, despite recent rumors that he's interested in augmenting his portfolio. Seriously. Jones already has two wars to juggle. How many hours in his day do people really think he's going to devote to, say, global climate talks?

* Yes, yes, Obama's assembled a hyper-aggressive climate squad. Steven Chu. Carol Browner. John Holmgren. These folks want drastic action, and fast. But Dave Roberts cautions that they're likely to be counter-balanced by the White House's economic team, where "risk-averse technocracy seems the rule of the day."

* Hooo boy, I can think of at least one commenter who's going to enjoy this: A new study from the National Energy Technology Laboratory finds that liquid-coal fuel may emit up to 12 percent less carbon over its life-cycle than plain old gasoline does—but only so long as the carbon produced during the coal-to-liquid process is captured and stored. (Adding biomass to the process could make it greener still.) In theory, the fuel could compete with gas when oil prices hit $85 per barrel. Yes, this contravenes an older EPA report that coal critics like, well, me have highlighted to insist that liquid-coal fuel is hopelessly dirty.