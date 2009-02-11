Grading The Stimulus Compromise

Okay, I was wrong--I'll be the first to admit it. The conference committee didn't end up moving nearly as far toward the House version of the stimulus bill as I thought it would. The compromise, from what we know of it, looks much more like the substantively inferior Senate version: the cuts to state aid and school construction and COBRA subsidies more or less stand. So does the $70 billion Alternative Minimum Tax relief measure, which may be a perfectly fine idea, but isn't stimulus under any reasonable definition of the term. This is disappointing, to say the least. (The only real improvement is the rollback of the wasteful car and home-buying tax credit--but even that stings, since I'm currently in the market for a house...)

I think it's going to be insufficient. But I'll keep an open mind on the White House and congressional Dems' role until I can find out what the political calculation was. (That is, was there no hope of passing something bigger in a timely fashion, or did they just overestimate the Republicans' leverage on this? Is the hope to come back and do more later in the year? Thoughts welcome...)

Alas, it turns out I was right about one thing: The Republicans did whine that the conference committee had reached a deal in the "dead of night." How surprising. ABC's Rick Klein has the details.

Just back to the AMT for a minute, since it's pretty upsetting. Tom Harkin sums up the problem in the Times piece: