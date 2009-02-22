The Foush And The Furious

But more than anything, it seems what set her apart from her fellow campaign grunts is her shameless ambition and self-promotion. In just a few short months, in addition to the gig with the Lavin Agency, the intern-turned-mastermind has managed to score a book deal, has been featured in an article by CBC (she's from Canada), has spoken at places such as Bowdoin College and the University of Toronto, and attended the World Economic Forum in Davos. On Amazon, her book, Yes We Did! An inside look at how social media built the Obama brand, is described as such:

The Obama campaign is widely credited for its innovative use of new media technologies for everything from fundraising to volunteer coordination. In this book, Rahaf Harfoush, a member of the New Media Team, provides the ultimate case study on how it was all done. The book is filled with examples on the technologies that were used, such as online ads, text messages, and the MyBo website, and also explains the rationale behind each social networking strategy.

The Amazon author bio goes even further and calls her a "key member of Barack Obama's New Media Team." And Bowdoin's website promoting her lecture is equally as bombastic: "As a social media strategist for Barack Obama during his presidential bid, she helped develop the most innovative, comprehensive and high-stakes social media campaign ever conceived."

According to a high-ranking member of Obama's new media team, a lot of people from the campaign are a little incredulous. Not only is she the first person from the team to come out with a book, but she's also become the sort-of spokesperson for the Obama new-media strategy. In addition to being disproportionate to her work, this reputation seems out of line with the Obama campaign culture of humility.

To give her the benefit of the doubt, maybe this inflated profile has been a case of broken telephone, like she claims on her blog. When I spoke to her last week on the phone, she claimed that the lecture promos and media stories written with her collaboration were all correct in the description of role on the campaign, but "somewhere along the way, small words started changing." She said that because of a busy travel schedule, she didn't realize that her description for places like Amazon and Bowdoin was so inflated.

And as for how the book came about: