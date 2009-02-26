Obama Starts Planning For Carbon Pricing

In The Washington Post, Juliet Elperin and Steve Mufson bring word that Obama's first budget, set for release today, will assume revenues from a cap-and-trade system on carbon emissions:

Today, the White House will unveil a budget that assumes there will be revenue from an emissions trading system by 2012.

Sources familiar with the document said it would direct $15 billion of that revenue to clean-energy projects, $60 billion to tax credits for lower- and middle-income working families, and additional money to offsetting higher energy costs for families, small businesses and communities.

In testimony to Congress in September, Peter Orszag—then director of the Congressional Budget Office and now Obama's budget director—estimated that revenue from a cap-and-trade bill that died on the Senate floor last year would have reached $112 billion by 2012 and would have kept rising afterward. By 2020, Orszag estimated, a cap-and-trade program might generate $50 billion to $300 billion a year.