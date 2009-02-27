It's Sebelius For Hhs





Administration officials say that President Obama will nominate Kathleen Sebelius to be his Secretary of Health and Human Services.

During her years as insurance commissioner and then the governor of Kansas, Sebelius proved herself an effective manager of govenrment agencies, an effective watchdog over the insurance industry, and a reliable defender of safety net programs for the poor. She is popular with liberal health care advocates, who have been touting her candidacy ever since Tom Daschle, Obama's original appointee, withdrew. But Sebelius also has a good bipatisan touch, having worked closely with Republicans in her relatively conservative state.

In short, this seems like good news.